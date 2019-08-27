Ferreira keen to start new season

Uthongathi coach Johnny Ferreira is crossing his fingers that they'll finally play their maiden game of the season this weekend.

While other teams have already played two matches in the new GladAfrica Championship, Uthongathi are yet to kick-start their campaign.

Owing to the club management's squabble over the sale and the ownership of the club, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) postponed the Cane Cutters' games against Real Kings and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The disarray is believed to have been sparked by the late chairman Nicholas Mkhize's wife's decision to sell the club to Shauwn Mpisane, the co-owner of fellow second-tier side Royal Eagles.

A source close to the developments told Sowetan a number of Uthongathi top officials are against the decision of cashing in on the club - hence they have taken Mkhize's wife, who's only known as Mrs Mkhize, to court.

While Mrs Mkhize couldn't be reached for comment as her phone was constantly off, Ferreira sounded hopeful that the issue will be put to bed before the weekend.