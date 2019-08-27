SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN | From the dusty streets of Soweto: This dancer is making his talent a major business around the world

By thango ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 27 August 2019 - 12:00
Internationally renowned choreographer and dancer, Gregory Maqoma.
Image: Supplied.

Internationally renowned choreographer and dancer, Gregory Maqoma, has made a reputable name for himself as a story teller who speaks volumes through dance.

As the head of noted Vuyani Dance Theatre, Maqoma has used his experience to usher in a new fleet of talents. We speak to the legendary dancer about making a business of his talent and how he continuous to remain innovative.

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify Pocket Casts Player.fm

