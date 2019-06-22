Stuart Baxter may turn to gangly goal machine Lars Veldwijk to lead Bafana attack against Ivory Coast

South Africa are likely to turn to gangly Dutch-born striker Lars Veldwijk as a surprise choice to lead their attack when they take on the Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Cairo on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who qualifies for South African citizenship because his father was born in the country, has only won two caps and was a surprise choice in Stuart Baxter's 23-man squad for the tournament.

But with a long history of poor finishing in the South African game, Veldwijk's tally of 24 goals this season for Sparta Rotterdam as they won promotion back to the Dutch top flight convinced Baxter to take a gamble on selecting him.

Impressive form in a fortnight of preparation before the tournament has enhanced the 1.96 metre-tall forward's chances of being the country’s wild card in attack.

"We have had good preparations so far - in Johannesburg, Dubai and now here," Veldwijk said.

"We had a good practice match among ourselves on Wednesday and it was nice for me to score some goals. For me it is only to prove to the coach that I am ready and hopefully I showed him enough."