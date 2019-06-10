Bongani Zungu

Age: 26

Position: Midfielder

All Caps/goals: 25/3

Afcon caps/goals: 0/0

A highly-gifted midfielder who has battled with injuries in recent years that has curtailed his national team performances.

If fit then a likely starter for Bafana‚ but having missed most of this past season‚ could be down the pecking order.

Debuted for the side in 2013‚ but has yet to feature at the Nations Cup‚ despite making the squad in 2015.

Themba Zwane

Age: 29

Position: Midfielder

All Caps/goals: 18/1

Afcon caps/goals: 0/0

Among the most naturally-gifted South African players of his generation‚ Zwane is a top pick if fit and adds much to the left-hand side of the South African attack.

He will perhaps admit that he might have more goals‚ and caps‚ by now. He has yet to feature in the Nations Cup finals.

Thembinkosi Lorch

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

All Caps/goals: 3/0

Nations Cup caps/goals: 0/0

Coming off an excellent season with Orlando Pirates‚ where he was named South African Footballer of the Year‚ Lorch is not an automatic selection for Bafana and could well be more of a squad player in Egypt.

Can play anywhere across the front line‚ and last featured in the 1-1 draw with Nigeria last November.

Lebo Mothiba

Age: 23

Position: Striker

All Caps/goals: 7/4

Nations Cup caps/goals: 0/0

The find of the last season for Bafana‚ Mothiba has quickly established himself as a first-choice pick after excelling for Lille and Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

He scored goals in each of his first four games for Bafana and is a clinical finisher in the box.

Percy Tau

Age: 25

Position: Striker

All Caps/goals: 18/9

Nations Cup caps/goals: 0/0

The current Golden Boy of South African football‚ Tau has developed into an excellent talent who is surely headed for one of Europe’s elite leagues‚ if he cannot get his paperwork sorted at English side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Has emerged as the chief goals threat within Bafana‚ with six goals in his last eight internationals. Is both a a scorer and creator of goals.

Lars Veldwijk

Age: 27

Position: Striker

All Caps/goals: 2/0

Nations Cup caps/goals: 0/0

Provides something different to the Bafana attack in that he is more of a traditional ‘number nine’ that other players can play off.

Having said that‚ his weight of goals in the Dutch second-tier (24) in the past season saw him force his way back into the national reckoning.

Has only two caps in three years since making his debut.

Sibusiso Vilakazi

Age: 27

Position: Striker

All Caps/goals: 31/6

Nations Cup caps/goals: 3/0

Recently back from long-term injury‚ Vilakazi has been selected on reputation more than form‚ but brings an attacking threat from a number of positions‚ either in the midfield or as an out-and-out striker.

Featured in all three games at the 2015 Nations Cup‚ but injury meant he only played in two of Bafana’s qualifiers for this event.