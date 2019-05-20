Bafana Bafana stars on target in Europe
Dino Ndlovu kept up his rich vein of scoring form in the Chinese second tier‚ but there was no goal for the prolific Lars Veldwijk this past weekend as the pair likely tussle for one spot in the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Both were used in the qualification campaign and provide a typical ‘number nine’ option‚ but Veldwijk’s weight of goals in the Dutch second-tier looks to have him in front.
Ndlovu scored an eighth goal in 10 games at the weekend as Hangzhou Greentown claimed a 1-0 win‚ but Veldwijk could not find the back of the net as his Sparta Rotterdam side won the first leg of their promotion play-off against FS Oss 2-0.
The big Dutch-born forward now has 24 goals in 36 starts this season.
Other South Africans did find the back of the net – Liam Jordan was on target in the Danish second-tier as HB Køge won 3-2 at Thisted‚ a sixth goal of the season for the Bafana youngster.
Jordan appears to have been around for ages but is still only 20 years old and remains a hot prospect in South African football.
Forgotten man May Mahlangu was also on target for a second time as his Kazakhstan side Ordabasy won 3-0.
Bongani Zungu returned to the bench for Amiens but did not get on in their 2-0 Ligue 1 loss to Monaco‚ a sign though that his fitness is improving after he missed the previous fixture.
Lebo Mothiba came on for Strasbourg in their 2-0 loss to Stade Rennes‚ but his goal-drought in Ligue 1 continues‚ while Lebogang Phiri played for Guingamp in a 2-2 draw with Nimes.
All three will be hopeful of making Stuart Baxter’s Afcon squad‚ as will Keagan Dolly‚ who continues to turn out for the Montpellier reserves after a season of injury disappointment.