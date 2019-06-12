Baxter pins hopes on Tau, Mothiba

"Sometimes we need those quick players to come in the second half and change the game. You need plan B when you play tournaments and need to be attack-minded. More strikers would have been good to give options and have them run off the ball."

Bafana's attack will be led by Mothiba and Tau but it remains to be seen if Baxter will utilise the option of the towering Veldwijk as the target man upfront.

SA will take on Ivory Coast in the opening game of Group D in Cairo on June 24. The Brit has backed the partnership of Mothiba and Tau to carry them over the line.

"We have two strikers who have goals in them. In the practice match we had Lebo score four and all the players have seen him as very difficult to handle," Baxter said. "If we can get Percy on the ball in the right areas he will be a threat."

Baxter feels that Veldwijk can also be effective but did not give an assurance that he will feature at Afcon. "It's for a reason he has scored all the goals he has. He is not as easy on the eye as Percy or Lebo but he's certainly not a bad finisher, so if you put him in the right areas he will finish," Baxter said.