It's our responsibility to prevent dangerous fires

Winter is veld fire season in the summer rainfall areas of SA.

In Africa, veld fires are a normal and natural phenomenon. Indeed, our indigenous fynbos and Africa's vast grasslands largely owe their existence and maintenance to a natural cycle of veld fires.

Without these fires, shrubs and trees would choke out the grass and certain plant species would not seed and regrow when the spring rains come.

However, a new and unnatural phenomenon is changing the natural cycle of veld fires - climate change.

The climate change that we are precipitating through our emissions of greenhouse gases from, for example, our cars and coal-fired power stations, is already manifesting itself in extreme weather events that effect veld fires.

Although we are used to events such as electric storms, droughts, high winds and floods, climate change is making these extreme weather events more unpredictable, more frequent, and more violent.