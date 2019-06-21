Lars Veldwijk could be Bafana secret weapon

Coming into his first Africa Cup of Nations on the back of scoring 25 goals at his club Sparta Rotterdam puts striker Lars Veldwijk under the spotlight to replicate his club form.

With Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba the usual leaders of the Bafana Bafana attack, Veldwijk's blistering form should be giving coach Stuart Baxter some headache ahead of their Afcon opener against Ivory Coast at Al Salam Stadium on Monday (3.30pm).

The in-form Rotterdam man justified his inclusion in the team by netting a brace in a practice match when the Bafana squad split into two teams on Wednesday.

Bafana played among themselves after Angola pulled the plug on a pre-planned warm-up friendly, citing lack of training at the eleventh hour.