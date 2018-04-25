Sundowns held in Maritzburg but still four points clear with two matches remaining

Mamelodi Sundowns twice blew away their lead to draw 2-2 with Maritzburg United here on Wednesday night.

Themba Zwane gave the Brazilians a lead after just six minutes only for Andrea Fileccia to equalise in the first half.

Tebogo Langerman's cracking strike with 17 minutes to go looked to have won it for the Brazilians, but Lebohang Maboe ensured the share of the spoils with just three minutes left to play.

This clash came just 72 hours after Maritzburg knocked Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup with a 3-1 scoreline at the same venue.

Sundowns, this time, looked on course for revenge and this is a team that can grind out results on the road.

One of the main reasons Sundowns are top of the standings with two matches remaining is their ability to collect maximum points away.

They have won 10 of their 14 away matches away and that's the best of any side in the league, but Maritzburg denied them all maximum points on the night.

Sundowns are now just four points ahead of Orlando Pirates on the Absa Premiership log table. Pirates thrashed Bidvest Wits 4-0 in a match played behind closed doors at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

This clash could have gone either way. After Sundowns took the lead, Maritzburg fought their way back into the clash with Fileccia cancelling out Zwane's opener.

But the Belgian has Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango to thank after the Ugandan missed the ball in an attempt to clear it. The ball fell gloriously on Fileccia's path for an easy finish. The score was 1-1 at the interval.

Maritzburg came back from the break a much better side and Sundowns were on the backfoot as the hosts looked for a winner.

While Sundowns could count on their small section of fans, Maritzburg, like in the cup competition, had the most vocal supporters who pushed their local heroes to go for a win.

But they were left disappointed when Langerman put the Tshwane side ahead, but the thing about Maritzburg is that they don't give up easily.

Even when Percy Tau almost scored a third for Sundowns only for Richard Ofori to make a fine save, Maritzburg pressed on for another equaliser, which duly came.

With Sundowns doing everything they can to hold on to their lead, Maboe pounced to earn his side a point much to the delight of their fans.

The league race has become even more interesting.

Sundowns host Ajax Cape Town at Loftus on Saturday, while Pirates are away to Cape Town City the same day.

Other PSL midweek results:

Tuesday, April 24 2018:

Lamontville Golden Arrows 3 - 1 Kaizer Chiefs

Ajax Cape Town 1 - 1 Baroka FC

Bloemfontein Celtic 0 - 0 Chippa United

Wednesday, April 25 2018:

Maritzburg United 2 - 2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates 4 - 0 Bidvest Wits

SuperSport United 3 - 2 Free State Stars

Polokwane City 1 - 1 Cape Town City