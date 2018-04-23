Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says his players do not realise how good they are after the club reached a first ever cup final via an upset 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

United will now meet Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup final in Cape Town on May 19.

“I think it’s marvelous for the players.

"Since the beginning of the first day in pre-season‚ I kept telling them they have to believe how good they really are‚” said Davids‚ in his first full season as a coach.

“They are still not taking this confidence on board. I think it will take some time but let’s hope they really start to believe in themselves.

“As we grow as a team‚ as we become better‚ they will realise and then perhaps take it to the next level.”

Maritzburg conceded a soft goal after only 70 seconds but Lebogang Maboe‚ Mxolisi Kunene and Fortune Makaringe turned things around as Maritzburg snatched success with two goals in a thrilling last five minutes.

“I’m very proud of the players because when you concede a goal in the second minute against the log leaders‚ and the former African champions‚ it’s easy to drop your head‚” he added.

“And when Sundowns dominated possession‚ it was also easy to think you are not good enough.

“But I liked how we kept thinking; thinking about the next action‚ thinking about what they should do‚ about when we have the ball‚ the position they should take up‚ that was key to the comeback.

“They kept clear heads no matter the circumstances.”

Maritzburg are now concentrating on chasing a possible top three finish as they meet Sundowns again at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

“We cannot afford to celebrate now because we have games on Wednesday and again on Saturday.

"I don’t want my players go out to the night clubs and then be flat for the next two games‚” he said.

On Saturday‚ Maritzburg are away against beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City.