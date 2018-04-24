Orlando Pirates will attempt to delay Mamelodi Sundowns’ coronation as PSL champions from behind closed doors when they host Bidvest Wits in a game that will played in front of empty Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.1

Milutin Sredojević and his men must get all the three points against Bidvest Wits while at the same time hope that Maritzburg United do them a big favour by completing a quick league and cup double over Sundowns at Harry Gwala Stadium on the same night.

If such a scenario plays out on Wednesday‚ the identity of the champions will not be known until at least the weekend when both teams return to action against Cape Town City and Ajax Cape Town respectively.

But should Sundowns win against Maritzburg United and Wits beat Pirates‚ the Brazilians will be crowned league champions with two rounds of matches remaining in the campaign.

As Sredojević and his players prepared for the must-win clash‚ Pirates management advised fans who had already bought the tickets for the match against Wits to hold on to them as information will be issued at a later stage regarding refunds.

“Fans who have already bought tickets for this match will be advised in the near future as to how to get a refund.

"The Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits will be played behind closed doors in terms of a sanction handed down by the PSL Disciplinary Committee‚” said their statement.

For Wits‚ who needed a last minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Polokwane City after a goal from from Vincent Pule in Johannesburg on Sunday‚ they will be desperate for a win as three points will boost their chances of ending the campaign in the top eight.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt should be happy with his players’ match fitness having played on Sunday but Pirates have been idle for almost two weeks as they last played on April 15 where they came from behind to beat AmaZulu.