Soccer

PSL charges Chiefs for the violence at Moses Mabhida stadium

By Mninawa Ntloko - 23 April 2018 - 18:06
Fans vandalizing the stadium during the 2018 Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 21 April 2018.
Fans vandalizing the stadium during the 2018 Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 21 April 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has taken swift action and charged Kaizer Chiefs for bringing the League into disrepute and misconduct following the violent scenes at Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday night.

Angry fans went on the rampage and invaded the pitch‚ assaulted some supporters and security officials and damaged property at the 2010 World Cup venue after Chiefs' 2-0 Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat to Free State Stars.

Chiefs will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on May 3 at 6pm.

