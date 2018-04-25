South Africa

City estimates R2.6m in damage after Moses Mabhida Stadium riot

By Suthentira Govender - 25 April 2018 - 11:31
April 25, 2018 Mayor Zandile Gumede and Moses Mabhida stadium boss Vusi Mazibuko show media some of the damage caused in the post match anarchy at the weekend.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Soccer hooligans caused damage worth R2.6 million at the Moses Mabhida Stadium when Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free Stars on Saturday.

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede revealed the cost of repairs at a media briefing on Wednesday. She said 19 people suffered injuries.

Gumede said there was a “long list” of damage‚ including to the pitch‚ goal posts‚ fencing‚ crowd management barriers‚ water points‚ bins‚ dinner plates‚ glasses‚ chairs and tables.

Gumede condemned the violence‚ destruction of property and “hooliganism that was displayed in full view of the world on Saturday.”

“No amount of frustration and anger should lead one to cause violence and injure other citizens in the name of sport. Lovers of sport are expected to understand the game better because‚ by nature‚ you either win or lose. If you lose‚ nobody must be threatened and no property must be destroyed‚” she said.

“The unfortunate events of the weekend are a bad reflection on us as a nation and we hope that the police will find all the perpetrators.” She praised the police for their “swift action” in arresting two people.

“We are hoping for more arrests.”

Gumede said the city was planning a drive to educate communities on proper behaviour at soccer games.

Some of the damage caused by a bringing speaker at Moses Mabhida stadium during the post match anarchy at the weekend.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

X