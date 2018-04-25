Soccer hooligans caused damage worth R2.6 million at the Moses Mabhida Stadium when Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free Stars on Saturday.

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede revealed the cost of repairs at a media briefing on Wednesday. She said 19 people suffered injuries.

Gumede said there was a “long list” of damage‚ including to the pitch‚ goal posts‚ fencing‚ crowd management barriers‚ water points‚ bins‚ dinner plates‚ glasses‚ chairs and tables.

Gumede condemned the violence‚ destruction of property and “hooliganism that was displayed in full view of the world on Saturday.”