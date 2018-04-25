Moses Mabhida stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko said Saturday’s match had been categorised as high-risk.

“As stipulated by the chairman of the PSL‚ Irvin Khoza‚ the responsibility in terms of the SASREA Act sits with the high command at SAPS for the co-ordination and delivery of sports and recreation events that have been categorised either as high-risk or middle-risk‚ and any low-risk events are the responsibility of the organisers‚” Mazibuko said.

“So this event ... fell within the category of an event that was managed by SAPS. The deployment of security guards is determined by a protocol in respect to numbers as per the attendance as well as the design of the stadium. The deployment of SAPS is not the responsibility of the stadium‚ it is the responsibility of the police.

“That deployment is determined by pre-planning meetings. At the pre-planning meetings you will then get to realise and analyse the risk associated with the event.

“Only police can do risk assessment of the event. The risk assessment will determine which type of police has to be deployed.”

He said that everyone was aware of the possible reaction of Kaizer Chiefs supporters: “They [Kaizer Chiefs] don’t win a lot these days. So we knew that and therefore the planning from a stadium side was confirmed in those meetings‚ to say that there was a possibility of a threat.

“That is the role as far the stadium is concerned when it comes to security‚ that in respect of this particular match - this was a PSL match and therefore the custodianship of the match sat with the PSL. The security company that worked on the day had to be appointed by the PSL because it was their match‚” Mazibuko said.