Pirates thump Wits to keep title hopes alive, Sundowns held in Maritzburg

In the bizarre silence, punctuated just by the shouts of the players and of coaches from the benches, of a closed-doors Orlando Stadium, Orlando Pirates secured second place in the Absa Premiership with Wednesday night's 4-0 trouncing of Bidvest Wits.

The Buccaneers also kept themselves within a still highly unlikely chance of catching leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, held to a 2-2 draw away against Maritzburg United.

Downs (on 56 points) would need to attain less than two points from their remaining two matches, and Pirates win both of theirs, for the Buccaneers (52 points) to be champions.

Sifiso Hlanti's own goal in the 13th minute, Augustine Mulenga's 38th-minute strike, and Justin Shonga's 41st-minute penalty made it 3-0 to Pirates by the break. Mulenga made it 4-0 in the 58th with his second.

This strangest of games played in front of the handful of journalists, TV personnel, police, media and officials had its significance.

The fixture played behind closed doors as a result of the one-match sentence (with one more suspended) for Bucs' part in the February 2017 violent pitch invasion at Loftus Versfeld saw Pirates return to the Caf Champions League by moving an unattainable nine points clear of third-placed Maritzburg (43 points).

PSL champions Wits, who remain rooted in 11th place, the ignominy of relinquishing their title outside of a top-eight finish now seems ever more likely.

For a game played in eerie silence, with no crowd, it was a surprisingly decent match-up, mostly because Pirates were in foreboding mood.

They were the team quicker to the ball, applying pressure and able to profit from the consequent mistakes, in the first half.

Wits, though, had an early chance from a Pirates error. Gladwin Shitolo's attempted clearance met Vincent Pule, the rebound falling for Eleazar Rodgers alone in front of goal, who should have been ruled offside.

The striker still could not beat Siyabonga Mpontshane, who spread himself well.

Pirates also were fortunate taking the lead. Augustine Mulenga was played down the left and touched inside to Luvuyo Memela, whose attempt at a shot skewed off his right boot at a surprised Hlanti, who could only turn the ball past his own goalkeeper Kyle Peters.

Bucs took advantage of that lead, and doubled it from another Wits blunder.

With Shonga charging him down, Clever Boys defender Buhle Mkhwnazi attempted to swing a pass from the deep in his own half on the left towards his centrebacks. Mulenga intercepted, ran through and buried a finish.

In the 39th Nazeer Allie clattered down Mulenga on the left of Wits' area and referee Victor Hlungwani pointed to the spot. Shonga struck low and to the left of Peters.

Wits started the second half as they had the first, with a chance, Pule's rocket being tipped over by Mpontshane.

But Pirates' procession of goals continued, the irrepressible Mulenga taking advantage, from Memela's pass in from the right, of a Wits central defence that opened like the Red Sea to Moses, and slotting past Peters.

It was not Wits' night, and that was emphasised when Lehlohonolo Majoro, who had made a meal of a push in Pirates' area, saw an 86th-minute penalty saved by Mpontshane.

Other PSL midweek results:

Tuesday, April 24 2018:

Lamontville Golden Arrows 3 - 1 Kaizer Chiefs

Ajax Cape Town 1 - 1 Baroka FC

Bloemfontein Celtic 0 - 0 Chippa United

Wednesday, April 25 2018:

Maritzburg United 2 - 2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates 4 - 0 Bidvest Wits

SuperSport United 3 - 2 Free State Stars

Polokwane City 1 - 1 Cape Town City