Sabela Maziba‚ 32‚ is the man featured in a viral video at the weekend‚ which prompted widescale condemnation of the soccer fans who invaded the pitch after their team lost.

He was named by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Monday.

Maziba was treated for head injuries and discharged‚ Khoza said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night‚ after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars. They are due to appear in court today.