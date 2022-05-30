Blitzboks clinch fifth position in London Sevens

The Springbok Sevens finished the HSBC London Sevens on a high with a 14-5 victory over Ireland to claim fifth spot and valuable points in the World Rugby Sevens Series, with just one tournament left in the 2022 season.

Earlier on Sunday, the Blitzboks were knocked out of the Cup competition when they went down 21-17 to Australia in the quarterfinal at Twickenham, but they hit back to beat Spain 24-12 and set up a rematch with Ireland in the fifth-place final.

The Blitzboks started like a house on fire against Australia with tries by Siviwe Soyizwapi and Muller du Plessis inside the first two minutes to hand them a 12-0 lead. Three minutes later, Ronald Brown added a third five-pointer and at 17-0 SA were cruising.

Australia grabbed one back just before the break, by Ben Dowling, to see the teams swap sides with SA leading 17-7.

A minute into the second half it was 17-14 as Henry Paterson scored Australia's second try. After a mistake inside their own half by the Blitzboks the men in gold took a 21-17 lead courtesy of a third try, also by Paterson.

Du Plessis left the field on the medical cart with less than 20 seconds to go and the Blitzboks fought hard to get themselves into striking distance in injury time after Australia conceded two penalties, but they failed to grab the match-winner.

Branco du Preez got the first points of the fifth-place semifinal against Spain when he scored his 100th World Series try in the third minute against the Spanish, who lost to Samoa earlier on Sunday in their Cup quarterfinal.