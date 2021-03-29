Stedman Gans has revealed that he inadvertently blurted something out in frustration during his debut match at the Bulls as the Pretoria side continued to make mistakes in the game.

The remark was so loud that it drew the attention of Bulls captain and Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

"Duane just looked at me and with a big smile said‚ ‘No man. Just relax’. I lost my head a bit and that was a big moment for me‚" he said.

Gans was one of the leading performers for the Bulls during the Super Rugby Unlocked tournament – he was the leading try-scorer with five‚ while his magic feet and time on the ball creating a number of attacking opportunities.

"He [Vermeulen] was so calm in the way he said it. I was so frustrated‚ but he could see that if we just did what we needed to do as a team rather than panic‚ we’d still be in the game.

"That calmed me down‚ and it helped to calm the whole team down as well‚" says Gans.

Gans is determined to soak up this kind of experience from the senior players at the Bulls as he begins his journey at the union‚ and this is being showcased through the “Future Champs” campaign that is putting the spotlight on the next generation of the team's stars.

Throughout his successful time with the Blitzboks and to last year when he joined the Tshwane side‚ the 23-year-old centre/winger has shown a hunger to learn.