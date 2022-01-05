Blitzboks star Angelo Davids signs full-time contract with Stormers and WP

Springbok Sevens speedster Angelo Davids has joined Western Province and the Stormers on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old flyer made his Stormers and Western Province debuts in 2020, but he returns on a full-time basis having focused on the Sevens game last year.

His signing is a huge boost to the Stormers' United Rugby Championship (URC) squad which also features the likes of Seabelo Senatla, Sergeal Petersen and Leolin Zas as options on the wing.

Davids said he is delighted to be back with his Stormers teammates at the start of an exciting new chapter in his career.

“After working with the players and the coaches here in 2020, I know that this is the right place to grow my abilities in the 15-man game.

“I am now fully fit and ready to give it a crack. I look forward to contributing in any way possible for the Stormers and Western Province,” he said.

Stormers coach John Dobson said having a player of Davids' skill in the mix is exciting.

“We know Angelo has the kind of X-factor we need out wide, we saw what he is capable of in 2020.

“Angelo's skill set fits in perfectly with the type of rugby we want to play, so we can't wait to see him in a Stormers jersey again.”

TimesLIVE