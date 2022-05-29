Blitzboks bounce back from Toulouse disappointment, into London quarters

The Springbok Sevens team bounced back from their disappointment in Toulouse last weekend by winning all three of their pool games at the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham on Saturday, booking their spot in the cup quarterfinals.

They will face Australia in the top eight on Sunday.

The Blitzboks used their speedsters well in their opening game against Argentina, who overtook the South Africans at the top of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings last week, beating the men from South America by 26-19.

Dewald Human, Muller du Plessis, James Murphy and Angelo Davids scored tries for the Blitzboks, with Ronald Brown converting three.

SA beat Ireland 19-12 in the second game, with Angelo Davids dotting down again, along with Zain Davids and Mfundo Ndhlovu. Brown added two conversions.