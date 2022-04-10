Blitzboks fall short in title defence in Singapore

The Springbok Sevens team on Sunday came up short in the defence of their HSBC Singapore Sevens crown as they suffered defeats against Fiji in the Cup quarterfinals and Argentina in the fifth-placed semifinal.

The close 19-14 loss against Fiji meant that the Blitzboks failed to get into the Cup semifinals for first time in 12 tournaments and, coupled with last night's pool defeat to the USA, they lost three matches in a row for the first time since 2020.

The Blitzboks are still top of the log after winning the opening four tournaments of the 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

In their 22-25 defeat against Argentina, two yellow cards proved costly to the Blitzboks, who started the day without the services of the injured Sako Makata and Lubabalo Dobela.

On both occasions Los Pumas capitalised on the extra player on the field and scored tries, making the Blitzboks' comeback even harder.

Argentina jumped into an early 7-0 lead when Gaston Revol stepped inside an over-tracking defence. When Selvyn Davids was binned for a high tackle, Augustin Fraga was the beneficiary of the South Americans' higher numbers, his try giving them a 12-0 lead.

The Blitzboks came back with a well-worked try that saw JC Pretorius dot down to give them something to play for in the second half.

Davids scored a try in the second half to cut the lead to two points, but when Ryan Oosthuizen was sin-binned, Fraga got a second to extend the lead again.