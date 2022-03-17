Cheetahs coach to raise Specman knock-out incident with refs boss

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie will seek clarity from SA Rugby why play was not halted after wing Rosko Specman appeared to be knocked out in their Currie Cup clash against Western Province in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

“If a referee sees a player has lost consciousness it is irresponsible for him to let play continue, especially given where Rosko was,” said Fourie of referee Morne Ferreira's alleged dereliction of duty.

“He stood up after the blow and fell against the ruck and later fell over again trying to defend. If we are serious about player welfare that should have been handled differently,” Fourie said.

The sight of Specman, usually a sure and fleet-footed operator, stumbling about in a dazed state made disturbing viewing in a match the hosts ended up winning 24-17.

Specman suffered the blow when he tried to tackle speeding WP left-wing Angelo Davids, but his head appeared to make contact with the opponent's right arm and was knocked back with force. Specman was sent flying backwards, hitting the back of his head on the turf.