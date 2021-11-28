Blitzboks down USA to win in Dubai

The Blitzboks surged to their fifth title of the season when they downed the US 42-7 in the final of the Dubai leg of the World Sevens Series on Saturday.

They swung the match decisively in their favour in the first half leading 21-0 at the break and they repeated that scoring sequence in the second.

Ronald Brown played a starring role with his darting runs but Selwyn Davids and JC Pretorius, though applying different methods, also terrorised the US defence. Typically Davids teased as he jinked this way and that, while Pretorius went the direct route dragging those defenders who managed to hang on with him.

Even going backwards Brown managed to flummox the US defence. He fumbled the ball backwards before regathering and beating the hesitant defence for the Blitzboks' first try.