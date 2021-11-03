Bok warm-up jersey leaves many cold

The Springboks' new warm-up jersey has left some of their fans cold.

The change jersey will be seen for the first time on the team’s tour of Great Britain this month, starting with this Saturday's Test against Wales in Cardiff.

The jersey, which was designed by Khayelitsha-born and raised Mzukisi Mbane, was scheduled to be worn in 2020 for the first time but the Springboks didn't play because of the Covid-19 pandemic.