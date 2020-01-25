SA Rugby president Mark Alexander unhappy with coaching make-up of Super Rugby franchises

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said they are not happy with the coaching make-up of the South African Super Rugby franchises.

The Lions, who recently released their Super Rugby coaching group to be headed up by Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen, doesn't have a black member and so do the Bulls whose head coach is Pote Human.

The Sharks, who are coached by Sean Everitt, have Phiwe Nomlomo as a skills consultant while the Stormers have Rito Hlungwani and Hanyani Shimange in their coaching group as a forwards coach and scrum consultant respectively.

“We're not happy with the makeup of the franchise coaching teams, even though I'm happy with the look of the Springbok coaching group. All the coaches that have come through, they're from our system,” Alexander said.

“We have to put pressure on our Pro14 and Super Rugby franchises because they're not bringing through the coaches.”

Springbok Director of Rugby Johan “Rassie” Erasmus said it was unfortunate that there's a few coaches of colour, but that's a matter that's out of their hands.

Erasmus though said the lack of coaches of colour in the Super Rugby set-up affects them from a selection perspective.