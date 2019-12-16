'Racism and bigotry no longer define us,' says Cyril Ramaphosa on Day of Reconciliation

“As we take stock of how far we have come in healing the divisions of the past and building a united nation, we have much to be proud of.”

This is a message from President Cyril Ramaphosa as the country commemorates the Day of Reconciliation on Monday.

“One need only observe the outpouring of joy when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in Japan and when our Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe. South Africans of all races took to the streets in an outpouring of national pride,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said diversity in the country has been evident in sport, parliament, in places of higher learning and schools, and on television screens where programming reflects the diversity.

“Racism and bigotry no longer define our nation. Where they do occur, they are isolated. Where there have been manifestations of intolerance, we have been able to unite behind the values of tolerance and respect for diversity that define our Bill of Rights,” the president said.