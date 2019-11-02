Mbalula, Holomisa congratulate Boks for 'Brexiting' England

Former sports minister Fikile Mbalula has hailed the Springboks for beating England in the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, saying their win was good for SA’s “project of social cohesion”.

Now transport minister, Mbalula said the Springboks were mentally strong and knew how to represent the country on a world stage.

“This is an inspiration to the nation, knowing that the project of nation-building is never too easy. The Springboks are the glue that keeps that alive and it is important in that regard,” Mbalula said shortly after the Boks’ 32-12 victory in the final at International Stadium Yokohama in Tokyo.

Mbalula also hailed Siya Kolisi for being the first black African to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

“It is beyond imagination, we have to reimagine and then we imagine ... that today, the idea of a black South African lifting the trophy, it is something else.

“When he was appointed people said he was a token — it is good for SA, it is good for our nation, it is good for the project of social cohesion,” Mbalula told TimesLIVE.