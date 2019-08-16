Former World Player of the Year‚ Springbok captain and World Cup winner Schalk Burger has praised the team culture in the current squad as the major reason for their massive improvement.

The Boks won the truncated Rugby Championship for the first time in this format after beating Argentina 46-13 in Salta last weekend.

Earlier they beat Australia 35-17 at Ellis Park and drew 16-16 with the All Blacks in Wellington.

The Boks have only lost once in their last six outings and have gone unbeaten in New Zealand for two years after losing 57-0 in Albany in 2017 under previous coach Allister Coetzee.

Current coach Rassie Erasmus‚ who took over in March 2018‚ has overseen a remarkable transformation that is now starting to translate into consistency and silverware.