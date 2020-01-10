The South African Open in Soweto a powerful inspiration to veteran Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni

Veteran Struggle icon Dr Andrew Mlangeni was this week transported back decades to the day when, while doing manual work as a political prisoner at Robben Island, he found three golf balls hidden among the overgrown grass that encircled the infamous prison.

Mlangeni, who was imprisoned alongside former president Nelson Mandela, spent 26 years and four months in the desolate prison, but the golf balls he found hidden away there that day many moons ago were a symbol of hope for him.

The 94-year-old was overwhelmed with a similar sense of disbelief on Monday when the South African Open, hosted by the City of Joburg, made a stop at the Soweto Country Club.

The second-oldest national Open in world golf hosted its official pro-am on Mlangeni's beloved golf course.

“Nobody ever dreamt that one day we’d play the SA Open pro-am in Soweto, and on a golf course belonging to the people of Soweto. When I saw this, I said to myself there is nothing we cannot do if we all have a common goal,” said Mlangeni, echoing the words of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi after the Rugby World Cup victory.

Mlangeni said during his incarceration the hope of working towards a better future sometimes appeared bleak for him. The sense of defeat even affected his deep love for the game of golf nurtured from his childhood in Soweto - until he found those three golf balls.