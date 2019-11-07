Mzwanele Manyi hits back at Helen Zille’s Springbok 'quota' comments

African Transformation Movement (ATM) founder Mzwanele Manyi has hit back at DA federal council chair Helen Zille's comments about quotas in the Springbok side.

The debate started when News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit‏ questioned the “deathly silence from the ethno-racial nationalists”, who moan and complain about “quotas” in rugby, after the Springboks' Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory in Japan at the weekend.

Zille responded by saying the national squad was chosen on merit, not quotas.

“Quotas would have required the side to be exactly demographically representative. This side, on the other hand, was chosen on merit.

“They made us all proud. No quotas. Just pure excellence and world-class performance,” said Zille.