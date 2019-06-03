Taste for fine wine leads to new brand

Rosemary Mosia and her children are taking over the wine industry with their award-winning Bridge of Hope brand.

Mosia, 52, who hails from Emndeni in Soweto, was recently a part of the creme de la creme of black-owned wines who were served at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration last month.

"When I moved to Cape Town [in 2001] I was exposed to wine and I started to read and learn everything about it. I just fell in love with wine," Mosia said.

She said despite her passion, it took her more than 10 years before she was able to kick the venture off the ground.

Mosia, who runs Bridge of Hope with her children, Mojalefa, Lebohang and Moleboheng, said she plans for the wine to become a family legacy.

"When I started Bridge of Hope, my daughters were still in matric and I would talk to them about it. But both of them went back to Johannesburg to pursue their studies. So I mainly work with my son now," said Mosia.