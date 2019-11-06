Siya Kolisi & the national question

Now that Siya Kolisi is the first black Springbok captain to lift the Webb Ellis trophy, political cynics and pseudo-radicals dismiss this as meaningless. They insist this euphoria does nothing to return the land or bring about economic equality. No doubt the question of land dispossession and economic injustice continues to haunt South Africa 25 years into freedom and democracy.

There was a time when fighting for the land was both exciting and tempting. Almost every politically conscious young person desired to pick up arms in the name of Struggle.

Yes, there was a time when carrying guns and planting bombs in restaurants was considered more worthwhile to chasing rugby or soccer balls on the field or becoming rich and famous. But not anymore.

Young black men are tired of the Struggle and just want to live, work, play and laugh. Frankly, they now desire to make the best of the bad, to live their lives, work, raise a family and retire at 55.

Even if they want to contribute to the Struggle of Andile Mngxitama or Julius Malema, the desire dissipates because all they have seen and experienced is nothing but empty promises and betrayal.

Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi have spoken openly and honestly about how they grew up in poverty, unemployment, hunger and dehumanising circumstances.

In all their utterances, there was no mention of the Struggle in the political sense.

These are young men who have not yet reached 30 years. They were born when Nelson Mandela and the Rivonia Trialists were free and the liberation movement was unbanned.