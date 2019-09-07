We've lost a hero and a role model, says Ramaphosa after iconic Springbok Chester Williams's death

Gasant Abarder, spokesperson for the University of the Western Cape - where Williams was a title-winning rugby coach - said he had last communicated with Williams late on Friday morning. The last message in their WhatsApp exchange was sent at 11.55am.

He said he was shocked to hear at about 6.30pm that Williams had died.

“I was with him yesterday [Thursday] in a meeting, and I gave a him a lift to the university's administration block. And the guy was fine,” Abarder said.

“A journalist wanted to chat to him about the new beer label that he had just launched and we said goodbye and that was it. Then I got a call 30 minutes ago,” he said at about 7pm on Friday.

Abarder said Williams had been about to travel to Japan to attend the Rugby World Cup, which starts in less than two weeks.

“He was really looking forward to that. He was in really good spirits,” he said.