Limiting guns reduces killings by the weapons

It would be amiss of me to start this piece without congratulating the Springboks on their World Cup victory. The enormity of the Springboks winning a Rugby World Cup under the captaincy of a black man cannot be understated.

This is no small feat for black boys who one day hope to represent their country in a sport that once excluded them. I hope this win sees more done to develop rugby players in townships and township schools - I believe true transformation of the sport starts in making it accessible from the grassroots levels. One cannot help but wonder how many more Makazole Mapimpis and Siya Kolisis we would have if it was accessible to the average Joe.

October 24-30 2019 marked global disarmament week. In the same week, a 12-year-old boy was charged with the murder of his little brother, after he found his father's gun and pulled the trigger.

These two events made me think deeply about the availability and access of guns in our country. The crime and violence statistics do enough talking for themselves. According to Gun Free South Africa, guns are the leading cause of murder - 47% of murders in 2018-2019 were from gunshots. If we are going to fight violence, it is imperative that we fight the very weapons that enable it, and guns are a major contributor.