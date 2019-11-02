Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet

The Springboks are on top of the world again!

They surged to a third Rugby World Cup title beating England convincingly 32-12 in the final here on Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus’s masterplan marvellously came to fruition as his team, with cool composure, stuck to a script they had so religiously followed all tournament. Their forwards pummelled England in particular in the scrums, while the Springboks’ belligerence in defence allowed England very little time and space.

The Boks pulled Red Rose petals until there was nothing left to pluck.

The win is testament to coach Erasmus’s strategic planning and powers of organisation. He initiated a turnaround strategy for the national team that was in the doldrums after he became SA Rugby’s director of rugby almost two years ago.

Captain Siya Kolisi should take a bow too. His journey to becoming a World cup-winning captain is the stuff of legend, while Handre Pollard showed nerves of steel throughout.