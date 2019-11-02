Rugby

LIVE | Springboks battle England in Rugby World Cup final

By SowetanLIVE - 02 November 2019 - 09:09
Rugby World Cup 2019 final match between South Africa and England at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan.
Rugby World Cup 2019 final match between South Africa and England at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

South Africa take on England the final of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Stay up to date with all the action on the field as it happens.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X