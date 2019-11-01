Captain Kolisi the accidental Springbok hero

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has admitted that he was naive about the significance of installing Siya Kolisi as SA's first black rugby captain.

Yesterday Erasmus spoke after announcing his team, which Kolisi will lead in his 50th Test, to play England in tomorrow's Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama (11am).

The coach conceded the moment was far bigger than he thought when he made Kolisi captain for the three-Test series against England last year.

"With the initial appointment of Siya the plan was never to get the country behind us, or have another plan with Siya," Erasmus owned up.

"One day you might hear from the players how Siya was appointed captain," Erasmus said.

"Siya was actually the best-performing Super Rugby captain. That is why he became the captain of the Springboks."