7 things you didn't know about: Springbok player Makazole Mapimpi

5. He has experienced loss

A scroll through Mapimpi’s Instagram feed shows he considers fellow players family but what most people don’t know is the star has lost his mother, brother and sister and doesn’t have immediate family cheering him on the sidelines. In an interview with New Frame, he admits when watching some of his teammates and opponents, he “feels the pain” of not having the support of close family.

6. He’s no snob

One would assume a rugby star playing at international level would draw inspiration from players in the same league but not Mapimpi. In an interview with SA Rugby Mag he says he watches games across the board, looking for the small things players do that make them different and successful, which he tries to bring into his own game.

“For example, I saw something that I liked in a Varsity Cup game earlier this year. That’s how I think about making myself a stronger and more complete attacking player,” he says.

7. It’s bigger than the pitch for him

Having grown up in rural Eastern Cape, where rugby scouts hardly come searching for talent, Mapimpi recognises he is a great source of inspiration for many. “I’m not playing for myself. I’m playing for everyone from the Eastern Cape. I have a lot of people from the rural areas sending me messages on Facebook, saying that they’re praying for me and wishing me well.”