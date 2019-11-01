Remarkable journey of Siya Kolisi

Japan had an emperor enthroned last week, but the occasion of Siya Kolisi leading the Springboks in his 50th Test in tomorrow's Rugby World Cup final is fit for a king.

When Kolisi leads out the Boks onto the International Stadium Yokohama's playing surface, it will be the last few steps of a truly remarkable journey.

His walk, which started on the dusty streets of Zwide, Eastern Cape, has been truly liberating, not just for him but those who have willed him on along the way, breaking barriers and setting new frontiers.

Last year, he became the Springboks' first black rugby captain and he hasn't just held on to the position, but he has become the poster boy for it.

Through all the adulation and fawning over, Kolisi has remained humble.

Yesterday, as he walked through the lobby of the Springboks' team hotel located next to Disneyland in this sprawling city with his wife and two kids, he made a sudden turn and headed to a coffee shop where South African rugby scribes were seated.

There were firm handshakes before he moved on.