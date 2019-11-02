Rugby

Street party, big screen at tavern where Siya Kolisi watched 2007 World Cup

By JEFF WICKS - 02 November 2019 - 11:31
Scenes outside the tavern in KwaGqalane, just outside Port Elizabeth, on Saturday morning, as revellers awaited the kickoff of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and England. The tavern was where Bok captain Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 World Cup final.
Scenes outside the tavern in KwaGqalane, just outside Port Elizabeth, on Saturday morning, as revellers awaited the kickoff of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and England. The tavern was where Bok captain Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 World Cup final.
Image: Supplied

On the morning when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi readied to lead his team onto the field in Tokyo, a world away in the Eastern Cape township of Zwide, KwaGqalane’s tavern came alive.

As the Springboks prepared to kick off the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in the evening in Japan, at the tavern where Kolisi watched the Boks' last win in the tournament in 2007, revellers prepared to celebrate a local hero's attempt at another trophy.

The tavern, a popular haunt in the informal settlement just outside Port Elizabeth, was where Kolisi watched the 2007 World Cup final.

Kolisi hails from humble beginnings and would frequent the tavern to watch rugby because his family didn’t have a TV set.

LIVE | Springboks battle England in Rugby World Cup final

South Africa take on England the final of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Stay up to date with all the action on the field as it ...
Sport
8 hours ago

The towering flanker was plucked from obscurity after his talent was noticed at a development rugby tournament when he was an under-12 rugby player.

He would move from the dusty field of Emsengeni Primary School in Zwide to the sprawling green lawns of Grey High School, a move that would set him on his trajectory to rugby stardom.

On Saturday the normally cramped tavern had moved outside into the open air, where a big screen had been erected.

Makhanda Street was completely shut down in a street party ahead of the final clash between Kolisi’s Springboks and the English red roses.

Go Bokke go! Siya Kolisi's men chase glory in Yokohama

The game we've been waiting for since the Rugby World Cup started on September 20 has arrived.
Sport
8 hours ago

Remarkable journey of Siya Kolisi

Japan had an emperor enthroned last week, but the occasion of Siya Kolisi leading the Springboks in his 50th Test in tomorrow's Rugby World Cup final ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Captain Kolisi the accidental Springbok hero

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has admitted that he was naive about the significance of installing Siya Kolisi as SA's first black rugby captain.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X