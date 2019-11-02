Half time | Boks lead England in Rugby World Cup final

Through Handré Pollard's four penalties, South Africa took a 12-6 lead against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

South Africa enjoyed a surfeit of possession and territory and should have taken an early 3-0 lead, but Pollard missed a second-minute penalty.

Fortunately, the Boks didn't have to worry as Pollard landed a ninth-minute penalty to give SA a 3-0 lead. England responded through an Owen Farrell penalty in the 21st minute to level the scores.