Siya Kolisi has a demon of racial history to slay

There are commonalities that often weigh over black lives that make us feel like we don't matter.

Be it poverty, discrimination or even death itself, when a black youth learns its first steps it is not a rosy walk down the park or the eventual jog around the rugby field.

It's a barefooted trek through hardship and sometimes a bittersweet failure where even the merit of perseverance breeds no happy ending.

Our very first Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, will pull up his already high socks for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final this weekend and face this very possible Shakespearean tragedy.

Unlike his white teammates and predecessors, Siya has a rather large yoke on his shoulders; the hardships of his poverty-stricken youth in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, a teenage mother who passed away before Siya himself was barely an adult and a questionable intellect that has been mocked since his comments on nutrition.

Another weight he has to add is the racial the quota system, something many Springbok supporters hate with a passion. Whether it's a Leon Schuster movie or a fan whose jersey denounces the system that gives equal opportunities to players of colour, a loss by the Springboks is a loss for any other young Siya Kolisi.