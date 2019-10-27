Two teens missing in sea at East London

Two teenagers are reported missing after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea at East London on Sunday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

A third teenager was rescued by surfers and is in a stable condition in hospital condition for observation for non-fatal drowning symptoms.

The boys, aged about 18, are believed to be pupils on a school tour from Middelburg, said Geoff McGregor, NSRI East London deputy station commander.

They were swimming at Eastern Beach when they got into difficulty.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the two missing teenagers and police divers and police K9 Search and Rescue are continuing in an ongoing search,” McGregor said.

He added that police had opened an investigation.