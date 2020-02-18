Cricket

Bavuma ruled out of Friday’s opening T20I against Australia at the Wanderers

By Khanyiso Tshwaku - 18 February 2020 - 14:14
Temba Bavuma will be available in the next 10 days.
Temba Bavuma will be available in the next 10 days.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

South Africa will have to make do without Temba Bavuma’s services for Friday’s opening T20I against Australia at the Wanderers.

Bavuma‚ who’s had a seamless introduction into the shortest format and is being tried as an opener with a degree of success‚ pulled up injured with a hamstring strain he sustained while fielding in the five-wicket loss against England at SuperSport Park on Sunday afternoon.

The recommended recovery time for the injury is seven to 10 days‚ meaning Bavuma has a race to get fit in time for Sunday’s second T20 against Australia in Port Elizabeth.

With a plethora of other batsmen in the team who have eyes on staking a starting place‚ no replacement has been called up.

That means the batting pack‚ which has performed reasonably well‚ will have to be shuffled for Friday’s game at the Wanderers.

READ MORE:

SA coach Mark Boucher confirms talks with former captain AB de Villiers

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has confirmed discussions with former captain AB de Villiers over his availability for the T20 Cricket World Cup in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Faf du Plessis quits the captaincy of the SA national Test and T20 teams

It wasn’t entirely surprising but when news broke that Faf du Plessis has quit the captaincy of the national Test and T20 teams on Monday‚ it still ...
Sport
1 day ago

No AB de Villiers in SA squad for T20s against Australia

The talking will continue‚ and no doubt too the speculation.
Sport
22 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X