Bavuma ruled out of Friday’s opening T20I against Australia at the Wanderers
South Africa will have to make do without Temba Bavuma’s services for Friday’s opening T20I against Australia at the Wanderers.
Bavuma‚ who’s had a seamless introduction into the shortest format and is being tried as an opener with a degree of success‚ pulled up injured with a hamstring strain he sustained while fielding in the five-wicket loss against England at SuperSport Park on Sunday afternoon.
The recommended recovery time for the injury is seven to 10 days‚ meaning Bavuma has a race to get fit in time for Sunday’s second T20 against Australia in Port Elizabeth.
With a plethora of other batsmen in the team who have eyes on staking a starting place‚ no replacement has been called up.
That means the batting pack‚ which has performed reasonably well‚ will have to be shuffled for Friday’s game at the Wanderers.