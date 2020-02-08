Dale Steyn gets Proteas T20 call-up

Dale Steyn may have put a firm pause on his red-ball career, but he still remains a potent shortest format assassin with his inclusion in SA’s T20 squad for the three-match series against England.

Steyn played the last of his 44 T20Is against Sri Lanka in March last year before an injury sustained at last year’s Indian Premier League ended his Cricket World Cup aspirations.

Having had time to recover, Steyn has kept himself busy with the Mzansi Super League (15 wickets at 15.13) and the Big Bash League where he reminded selectors of his short-term longevity.

While there’s a clear move towards youth with the 2023 Cricket World Cup in mind, the T20 Cricket World Cup takes place later this year in Australia, and it’s clear that SA’s cricketing think-tank is happy to move back into the past to go forward and try to win the tournament.

Notable absentees from the squad are Test captain Faf du Plessis and paceman Kagiso Rabada, with the latter’s rest now being extended to the T20 series.