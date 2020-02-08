Cricket South Africa and players’ union resolve stand-off

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) are well on their way to mending fences after CSA’s members' council agreed to rescind their decision to disband the six franchises.

CSA’s member’s council and the board took a decision last year to end franchise cricket at the end of the 2019-20 season to revert to the 11-team affiliate structure with the addition of two new teams.

This had Saca up in arms to a point where they took CSA to court in an attempt to get clarity in terms of the restructuring of the domestic game.

With the member’s council agreeing last week to scrap the restructuring, Saca have in turn dropped the court action they’d set in motion against CSA.

The upshot of these decisions means that CSA and Saca have now agreed to a road map consultation process with regard to the review and possible restructure of domestic cricket in SA.