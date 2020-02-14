More clutch, less choke, Proteas told

After salvaging an unexpected but highly welcome one-run win against England in their opening T20I in East London on Wednesday, Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma said they need more of those kinds of wins to help them prepare for pressure situations in tournaments.

The Proteas are known to find various ways of losing pressure matches in International Cricket Council tournaments, but they've also learnt the hard way that what happens in bilateral matches has no bearing on ICC tournaments.

They've got a second T20 in Durban tonight to drive home their advantage, even though England have more than once shown on this tour that they're not disadvantaged by losing the opening game.

"We know at the back of our minds that these types of wins, we want to be able to scrape them when they really matter in the big events.

"We know that it's going to be called upon us to be able to do that again and the best time is to start that against top teams like England," Bavuma said.