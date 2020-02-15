SA cricket boss asks fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner after ball-tampering scandal

SA's cricket boss has pleaded with fans to treat Steve Smith and David Warner with respect and not “embarrass” the board with poor behaviour when the Australian batsmen tour the country for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal.

Smith and Warner, who incurred 12-month bans for their parts in the tampering plot during a Cape Town Test two years ago, were jeered relentlessly by English crowds during the one-day World Cup and the Ashes series last year.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim CEO Jacques Faul said fans who misbehaved would be ejected from venues during the limited overs series, which starts with a T20 match in Johannesburg on Friday.

“I would plead with South African fans to respect our opponents and don't go overboard with these things,” Faul told Fairfax media.

“It's competitive on the field, and we don't need it. Sport in general doesn't need that behaviour.

“We have a very strict policy in terms of fan behaviour and we will evacuate people but the damage will have been done.”

Australia's 2018 tour of SA was tense on and off the field, and well before the tampering incident at Newlands.