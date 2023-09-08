Anxiety mounts as Lamati awaits medical report

It is disturbing that three months have gone by since prominent boxer Ludumo “9mm” Lamati suffered a career-ending injury during an official match in Belfast, and Boxing SA (BSA) has not shed light on the medical findings regarding what caused him to collapse in the ring.
The fight was stopped towards the end of the 12th round against WBC silver featherweight champ Nick Ball.
Lamati, 31, was stretchered out of the ring and taken to hospital where he was immediately put into an induced coma to reduce the swelling and bleeding in his brain.
Lamati was given permission by BSA to travel abroad. That was informed by the result of his medical examination he presented to the regulator.
According to Colin Nathan who was part of his team, Lamati also did a brain scan. “Nothing was detected,” he confirmed yesterday.
It then boggles the mind as to what caused him to collapse.
The expectation is that BSA’s medical committee should have received information from the British Boxing Board of Control, which presided over the fight.
There is also no clarity from BSA on when the benevolent fund will kick in now that Lamati’s career is over.
Boxers contribute 1.5 % from their purse monies towards the fund on the understanding that the money they pay over the years will be reimbursed to them when they either retire from the sport or suffer permanent injury during official boxing matches.
In 2013 Loyiso Mtya – who was acting CEO of BSA – said the boxers were no longer covered by the benevolent fund. He said it was discontinued when BSA was established in 2001, as the fund was replaced by an insurance policy.
But BSA provincial manager in Gauteng Lehlohonolo Ramagole – a former professional fighter – confirmed yesterday that the regulator still deducted 1,5 % from boxers purses monies towards the benevolent fund.
When contacted on both the medical report of Lamati and benevolent fund, BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole, said: “Dr [Stephen] Selepe was delegated to deal with the matter. He is still trying to get Lamati’s medical report from the hospital where he was admitted to in Belfast.
“Once that information has been communicated, Dr Selepe will advise the board [of BSA] on what needs to be done. Everything will be done in line with BSA policies.”
Anxiety mounts as Lamati awaits medical report
BSA dispels rumours on the discontinuation of the benevolent fund
Image: Gallo Images
