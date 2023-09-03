Battle between BSA, unfairly dismissed CEO Qithi now over

Finally the eight-year-long-drawn-court battle between Boxing SA and its “unfairly dismissed” CEO Moffat Qithi is over – BSA chairman Luthando Jack has confirmed.
“This is one of the things we wanted to close up before our term ends in December and we are done with that issue,” he said. “It’s a done deal with Qithi. We finished this thing on May 13 and he signed in June. We have settled.”
But Jack would not divulge figures. “That is confidential,” he said. Qithi was owed about R15m which was his monthly salary of R100,000 per month dating back 2015 when he was dismissed by the regulator which was acting on the advise of the disciplinary hearing which found the CEO guilty of “gross misconduct”.
Regarding the vacant position of the CEO which is occupied by BSA board member Nsikayezwe Sithole on acting capacity, Jack said: “We are free now and this means we will employ a permanent CEO soon. We will advertise the position very soon; Boxing SA will finally have a permanent chief executive; this is a big victory for the sport of boxing.”
The last time Boxing SA had a permanent CEO was in 2020 with Tsholofelo Lejaka at the helm. He resigned in August in that year. BSA appointed its COO Cindy Nkomo on acting capacity. She resigned from both her positions in October 2021.
Sithole was then roped in for three months. His term was extended and will now end in December when the three-year term of the sitting board expires.
When approached for a comment Qithi said: “Yes a settlement has been reached with Boxing SA. I am getting the final update from my lawyers on Monday.
“BSA realised that they have no chance of winning this matter. From my side I guess I am happy; it’s the end of 10-year period; one has got to pick his life and go ahead.
“I am happy that I am exonerated; no one can endure such unlawful action by an employer. I am very happy because I have been vindicated in all courts of law; this is pure example of malgovernance; this will go down in law books that BSA has been beaten all they way. I will follow what my family and lawyers say.”
Qithi took BSA to the Commission Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) regarding his “unfair dismissal” and a commissioner ruled in his favor in 2018. He ordered BSA to pay him R3,9m and that he must return to his position in 2019. It also emerged that the Boxing SA committee that suspended him in 2013 did not quorate.
The board, then chaired by Peter Ngatane appealed. Its term expired and Jack’s seven member board was appointed in 2020. It inherited that case which Qithi has won against BSA from the CCMA, Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court with costs.
Battle between BSA, unfairly dismissed CEO Qithi now over
Image: SIBUSISO MSIBI
Finally the eight-year-long-drawn-court battle between Boxing SA and its “unfairly dismissed” CEO Moffat Qithi is over – BSA chairman Luthando Jack has confirmed.
“This is one of the things we wanted to close up before our term ends in December and we are done with that issue,” he said. “It’s a done deal with Qithi. We finished this thing on May 13 and he signed in June. We have settled.”
But Jack would not divulge figures. “That is confidential,” he said. Qithi was owed about R15m which was his monthly salary of R100,000 per month dating back 2015 when he was dismissed by the regulator which was acting on the advise of the disciplinary hearing which found the CEO guilty of “gross misconduct”.
Regarding the vacant position of the CEO which is occupied by BSA board member Nsikayezwe Sithole on acting capacity, Jack said: “We are free now and this means we will employ a permanent CEO soon. We will advertise the position very soon; Boxing SA will finally have a permanent chief executive; this is a big victory for the sport of boxing.”
The last time Boxing SA had a permanent CEO was in 2020 with Tsholofelo Lejaka at the helm. He resigned in August in that year. BSA appointed its COO Cindy Nkomo on acting capacity. She resigned from both her positions in October 2021.
Sithole was then roped in for three months. His term was extended and will now end in December when the three-year term of the sitting board expires.
When approached for a comment Qithi said: “Yes a settlement has been reached with Boxing SA. I am getting the final update from my lawyers on Monday.
“BSA realised that they have no chance of winning this matter. From my side I guess I am happy; it’s the end of 10-year period; one has got to pick his life and go ahead.
“I am happy that I am exonerated; no one can endure such unlawful action by an employer. I am very happy because I have been vindicated in all courts of law; this is pure example of malgovernance; this will go down in law books that BSA has been beaten all they way. I will follow what my family and lawyers say.”
Qithi took BSA to the Commission Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) regarding his “unfair dismissal” and a commissioner ruled in his favor in 2018. He ordered BSA to pay him R3,9m and that he must return to his position in 2019. It also emerged that the Boxing SA committee that suspended him in 2013 did not quorate.
The board, then chaired by Peter Ngatane appealed. Its term expired and Jack’s seven member board was appointed in 2020. It inherited that case which Qithi has won against BSA from the CCMA, Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court with costs.
BSA loses case against former CEO Qithi
Drawnout Qithi matter could drain BSA’s R20m budget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos